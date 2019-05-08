Woman Allegedly Drugged, Gangraped In Rajasthan's Alwar

The woman narrated the incident to her relatives who lodged a complaint after that (Representational)

On a day of protests against the gangrape of a woman in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar, another case was reported from the city on Tuesday in which an FIR has been lodged.

The woman said one Kailash Meena and his four accomplices gave her sugarcane juice when she went to Bharatari Dham on April 27 after which she felt dizzy. The accused allegedly left with her in a Bolero saying they were taking her to a doctor.

The woman alleged that when she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room where she was gangraped in front of another man called Vishram. The accused then took her to Pratap village the next day where she was warned of dire consequences if she spoke about the crime.

The woman alleged that Vishram's wife forced her to stay as the wife of Kailash, the main accused. The next day she was taken to Jaipur and then to Ajmer.

In Ajmer, the woman met a few of her relatives and narrated the entire incident. They went to Thanagaazi police station and registered a case.

In Jaipur, the opposition BJP demanded resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the gangrape case.

Mr Gehlot, while strongly condemning the incident, has directed officials to take tough action against the accused.

Mr Gehlot in a press note said that any negligence on the police's part would be strictly dealt with. Around a dozen teams have been formed for the early arrest of the accused, he said, adding security has been provided to the victim and her family.

Earlier, DGP Kapil Garg said that one person has been arrested in the case while four are absconding.

The woman had reported the matter on May 2, however, it was allegedly not taken up by police in view of Lok Sabha elections due on May 6.

