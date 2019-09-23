Mob Thrashes Alleged Cow Smuggler In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar, Rajasthan: Munfed Khan was admitted to a hospital in Alwar's Shahjahapur area

An alleged cow smuggler was beaten up by a mob in Shahjahapur area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police said on Monday.

On a tip off that cows were being smuggled in two jeeps, police had put up barricades on Sunday night.

While one of the jeeps managed to dodge police teams, a group of villagers managed to stop another jeep carrying 6-7 cows in Fusa ki Dhani village where they thrashed one of the suspected smuggler, police said.

"Khan holds a criminal record of smuggling cows. 6-7 bovines were recovered and taken to a cow shelter. A cross FIR has been registered in the matter and the case is being further investigated," a police official said.

The suspected cow smuggler was admitted to a hospital in Shahjahapur.

