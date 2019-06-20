Allahabad Teen, Who Went Missing In Badrinath, Found Dead

A search operation was launched the same day the teen went missing. (Representational)

The body of a teenage boy, who went missing in Badrinath four days ago, was found Wednesday on a hill behind the shrine.

Fifteen-year-old Kartikeya Mishra had come to Badrinath from Allahabad along with his parents on June 14.

He had gone missing from the queue of devotees awaiting their turn outside the temple, said Badrinath police station in-charge Satendra Singh.

A search operation was launched the same day after his parents reported the matter to the police.

His body, found with injury marks on the nose and ears, was found behind the shrine.