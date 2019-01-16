Leopard Snatches 3-Year-Old Girl From Mother's Lap In Bengal: Officials

Villagers searched for the girl the entire night but could not find her, the officials said, adding that her body parts were found in a tea garden today morning.

Cities | | Updated: January 16, 2019 16:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Leopard Snatches 3-Year-Old Girl From Mother's Lap In Bengal: Officials

Officials said the leopard entered into the house at night and snatched Pranita away. (FILE PHOTO)


Alipurduar: 

A leopard snatched away a three-year-old girl from her mother's lap after entering their home at a tea garden in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Villagers searched for the girl the entire night but could not find her, the officials said, adding that her body parts were found in a tea garden today morning. 

The leopard entered into the house on Tuesday night and snatched Pranita, who was on her mother's lap, the officials said.

Pranita's mother said she fought the leopard but it managed to flee with the girl. 

"I tried my best. It was so large... I could not save her," Pranita's sobbing mother said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AlipurduarLeopard Snatches Baby

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SabarimalaSheila DikshitBrexitKawasaki NinjaLive TVIndra NooyiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizIBPS CalendarAustralian OpenMi SoundbarHonor 10 LiteJagan ReddySmriti Irani

................................ Advertisement ................................