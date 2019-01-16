Leopard Snatches 3-Year-Old Girl From Mother's Lap In Bengal: Officials

Officials said the leopard entered into the house at night and snatched Pranita away. (FILE PHOTO)

A leopard snatched away a three-year-old girl from her mother's lap after entering their home at a tea garden in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Villagers searched for the girl the entire night but could not find her, the officials said, adding that her body parts were found in a tea garden today morning.

The leopard entered into the house on Tuesday night and snatched Pranita, who was on her mother's lap, the officials said.

Pranita's mother said she fought the leopard but it managed to flee with the girl.

"I tried my best. It was so large... I could not save her," Pranita's sobbing mother said.