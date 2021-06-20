Video: UP Cop Sees Man Drowning, Jumps Into Canal, Pulls Him To Safety

The Aligarh police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the officer

A police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district jumped into a canal to save a drowning man. A video clip of the courageous act has gone viral.

The clip, recorded on a mobile camera, shows Ashish Kumar swimming towards the bank of the canal with one hand, while towing the man with the other.

According to the police, the sub-inspector was on duty near the canal when he heard about the man falling into the water body. Without care for his personal safety, Mr Kumar jumped into the canal and rescued the man.

Indian Police Service officer Kalanidhi Naithani, who is Aligarh's police chief, praised the officer for his bravery and dedication.

"Ashish learnt swimming when he was a child. For years, he didn't swim. But he showed the world the dedication of the police when he jumped to save the drowning man," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Aligarh police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the officer for his bravery.