Alert Locals, Cops Save Driver As Car Submerges In Water-Filled Pit In UP

A 35-year-old man had a close shave on Monday after his speeding car veered off the road and plunged into a water-filled pit in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

The car got completely submerged in the water, while the man was saved by alert locals and police officials, they said.

The man, a resident of the Bisahda village, was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the incident took place around 1.30 pm in Jarcha police station area, the officials said.

"Locals had jumped into action while police reached the spot and the an, Ravinder, was saved from drowning in the car. The car eventually ot submerged in the pit and efforts were on to bring it out, too," Jarcha SHO Anil Kumar told PTI.

"The driver is safe now and with his family," he said.

Asked if the driver would be challaned for drunk driving, the official said the first priority was to save the man, then saving the vehicle and further proceedings would be done later.

