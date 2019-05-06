Snake Poisons 60-Year-Old In Gujarat. He Bit, Killed Snake Before Dying

Ajanwa, Mahisagar, Gujarat: The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in Ajanwa village in Santrampur tehsil, said the head of the village, over 120 kilometres from Gujarat's Vadodara.

A man died from a snake bite in Gujarat but not before he bit back (Representational)


Vadodara, Gujarat: 

A 60-year-old man died from a snake bite in Gujarat's Mahisagar district but not before he bit back and killed the reptile too, a village official said Monday.

"Parvat Gala Baria was standing near a spot where maize was being loaded from a field onto a truck. A snake slithered out and while others there ran away, he continued to stand claiming he had caught snakes earlier," the village head said.

"He grabbed the snake which retaliated by biting him on the hands and face. However, Parvat bit back and killed the snake too," he said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Lunawada town and then shifted to a bigger medical facility in Godhra but died later in the day from the venom injected into him by the snake, sarpanch Baria said.

Ajanwa police has registered a case, an official said.



