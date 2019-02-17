Ahead Of Wedding, Couple's Tribute Procession For Those Killed In Pulwama

Pulwama tribute: The couple were seen wearing their wedding attire for the procession.

A couple in Vadodara, hours before they were to be married, carried out a procession, one with a powerful message - a tribute to those CRPF soldiers who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.

The woman, dressed in her wedding lehenga and the man seen wearing a turban, were both holding the national flag and a poster in Hindi that roughly translates to, "Who says there are 1427 tigers left in the country, there are 13 lakh of them securing the border".

The couple were seen seated in a chariot as they carried out their tribute procession ahead of their wedding. The chariot driven by horses also had a huge national flag tied to it as it went around the streets of the city. People were also seen welcoming the couple by waving the national flag and holding balloons.

While some men were seen wearing colour coordinated turbans as they accompanied the chariot, few others wore the Army-like suit, carrying posters paying tribute to the CRPF soldiers. Boys were also spotted with small flags pinned to their turban, suits.

Yesterday, thousands gathered across the country as the bodies of the CRPF soldiers, killed in the Pulwama attack, were brought to their homes. People carried out massive processions with the coffin of the soldiers, wrapped in the national flag.

To show their solidarity with the families of those killed in the attack, people have been carrying out protests and candle light marches across the country.

Over 40 CRPF soldiers died on Thursday as a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated a car filled with explosives beside a 78-vehicle convoy.

Over 40 nations have condemned the terror attack with India withdrawing the 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) status granted to Pakistan.