Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Summoned In Thane Phone Snooping Row

Thane: The Thane police today said that they had summoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife and a lawyer in connection with investigations into the alleged sale of Call Detail Records.



"Three arrested accused, Prasad Palekar, Ajinkya Nagargoje and Jigar Makhwana informed the police that an advocate had obtained the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife from private detectives. Hence to verify the same, we have summoned them," Mr Trimukhi said.



The phone snooping row was reported on January 24 when police, acting on a tip off, nabbed four private detectives from Kalwa in the district.



The four, whom the police identified as Makesh Pandian (42), Prashant Palekar (49), Jigar Makwana (35) and Samresh Jha (32) alias Pratik Mohpal, had at the time revealed the name of renowned woman detective Rajani Pandit who too was subsequently arrested.



Since then, Mr Trimukhi said, 11 persons had been arrested following probe into the illegal procurement and sale of phone records of private individuals.



