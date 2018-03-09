Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Summoned In Thane Phone Snooping Row

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi told reporters that the three had been called after some of the arrested accused had told police that an advocate had obtained call records of the actor's wife from private detectives.
"Three arrested accused, Prasad Palekar, Ajinkya Nagargoje and Jigar Makhwana informed the police that an advocate had obtained the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife from private detectives. Hence to verify the same, we have summoned them," Mr Trimukhi said.
The phone snooping row was reported on January 24 when police, acting on a tip off, nabbed four private detectives from Kalwa in the district.
Since then, Mr Trimukhi said, 11 persons had been arrested following probe into the illegal procurement and sale of phone records of private individuals.