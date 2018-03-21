Actor Jackie Shroff's Wife Summoned By Cops In Thane Call Data Records Row Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Thane (Crime) told reporters that her name cropped up after they checked the mobile phone of arrested advocate Rizwan Siddiqui.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ayesha Shroff had apparently sourced a CDR from an unidentified person, police said. Thane: Thane police said that it had summoned Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, in connection with the Call Detail Record scam that it is investigating.



Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Thane (Crime) told reporters that her name cropped up after they checked the mobile phone of arrested advocate Rizwan Siddiqui.



He said that she had apparently sourced a CDR from an unidentified person and had given it to Mr Siddiqui. She had been summoned, he informed.



He said that several other facts that had come up during the interrogation of Mr Siddiqui were also being probed.



