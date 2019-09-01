Accident Patient Gets Stitches Under Cell Phone Flashlight In UP Hospital

The survivor, who was injured, needed stitches and the hospital staff gave him medical aid using phone flashlight as there was no electricity in the hospital.

Accident survivor needed stitches and the hospital staff gave him medical aid using phone flashlight


Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh: 

The medical staff of District Combined Hospital in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday treated an elderly road accident survivor using cell phone flashlight. 

The survivor, who was injured, needed stitches and the hospital staff gave him medical aid using phone flashlight as there was no electricity in the hospital. 

"My father was injured in a road accident, so we brought him here. He was given stitches under a phone's flashlight by the staff of the hospital. The doctor was not present in his room at the hospital when my father was brought here," patient's son Manoj Kumar told ANI.

The on-duty doctor Abhishek on being contacted expressed helplessness.

While one hospital staff gave stitches to the patient on his forehead, the other staff stood holding the phone with its flashlight turned on. 

The on-duty doctor Abhishek on being contacted expressed helplessness at the situation and stated that he would inform the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the problem.

"There would have been no electricity in the hospital, so the patient was given treatment using the phone's flashlight. There is an inverter at the hospital, but it might have got discharged. Will inform the Chief Medical Officer about it," Dr Abhishek said.



