38-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling In Pit In Aurangabad

The man drowned in the open ditch after falling in pit (Representational)

An open pit filled with rainwater claimed the life of a 38-year-old man in the city today.This was the second such incident in the last two days. Chetan R Chopde (38), resident of Cidco area, fell in an open pit in Ahimsanagar area while riding a motorbike in the early hours, police said.When additional municipal commissioner Shrikrishna Bhalsigh visited the spot, he faced residents' ire. On Wednesday, Bhagwan Nivrutti More died after falling into an open nullah in Jaibhawani Nagar. A Deputy Municipal Commissioner-level official was suspended following the incident.