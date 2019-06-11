9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In UP's Sitapur, Accused Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on Monday in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

"An incident of rape of a 9-year-old girl had come to our knowledge. An FIR was registered. Teams were formed and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway," said senior police officer L R Kumar.

"The girl has been sent for medical examination. The chargesheet will be filed soon," the police officer said.

This incident comes after a week of an alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh that had a sparked nationwide outrage.