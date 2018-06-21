9 Teams Working At IIT-Kharagpur In Smart India Hackathon The team members are slogging it off at various laboratories and centres together with their mentors who are from the institute, a statement from IIT Kharagpur said.

Kharagpur: Nine teams are working hard to build their hardware solutions as a working prototype at the IIT Kharagpur, one of the 10 nodal centres hosting the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2018, an IIT-KGP statement said on Wednesday.



The team members are slogging it off at various laboratories and centres together with their mentors who are from the institute, the statement said.



The Hardware Edition, with 'Agriculture/Agro-Electronics' as the theme, was inaugurated through video-conferencing on June 18 by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, simultaneously at 10 nodal centres of the country.



Over 150 short-listed teams are working at the nodal centres for five days to build their hardware solutions as a working prototype, the statement said.



The teams that come up with the best projects will be provided assistance to form start-ups and will have marketing support under this central government initiative that seeks to identify new technologies to solve real-time problems affecting the country.



The teams now working at IIT Kharagpur have themes, such as water conservation in farming using smart drip irrigation method, soil tester to help farmers decide the best cash crop to grow, GSM based automatic irrigation control system using an Android mobile, solar operated multipurpose wheat harvesting machine and so on, the statement said.





