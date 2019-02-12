800 Kg Cannabis Seized In Odisha, 3 Arrested

3 people were arrested after police on Monday seized 800 kg cannabis. (Representational)

Police on Monday seized 800 kg cannabis from a truck in Odisha's Ganjam district and arrested three persons, a senior police officer said.

The seizure was made at Singipur in Aska-Bhanjanagara road and three persons were arrested, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhanganagar, Utkal Keshari Das.

The three persons were arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Besides ganja, three cell phones and Rs 3.24 lakh in cash were seized from the accused persons, the SDPO said.

Mr Das said the preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was being transported illegally from Mohana in Gajapati district to New Delhi, when the police seized the narcotic substances.

"We got a tip off about the consignment of ganja headed to New Delhi via Gangapur. The truck was intercepted and seized near Singipur," said SDPO.

As many as 25 packets of ganja, packed in the plastic bags were hidden inside drivers cabin of the vehicle. The cabin was specially designed to keep the ganja packed bags, he said.