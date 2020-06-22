80-Year-Old Killed By Son On Father's Day Over Property Dispute: Cops

Three people have been injured in the fight, police said (Representational)

An 80-year-old man was killed and four others sustained injuries in a fight over division of land in in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Panchappa Dhappadhule was attacked and killed by his son Nagnath on Sunday, which ironically was Father's Day, an official said.

"Nagnath and his brother Virnath would quarrel over land affairs and wanted a division of property. The two brothers had a fight on Saturday which was resolved by villagers. On Sunday, Nagnath and his sons attacked members of Virnath's house. Three people were injured while Panchappa Dhappadhule died," he said.

One person has been arrested so far and several others are on the run after a murder case was registered, he added.

