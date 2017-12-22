8-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 5 Minors In Pune

An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by six boys, five of them underage, in Pune. The oldest, a 19-year-old, has been arrested but the others are missing.The gang-rape has left the Maharashtra town in shock. The police say the attackers were between 12 and 19 years. The assault was revealed when the girl complained of severe stomach ache and was taken to hospital by her father.The police suspect that the girl had been assaulted multiple times by the boys. She reportedly told doctors that she was threatened by them. The boys allegedly led her away to by giving her chocolates.