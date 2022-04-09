12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In Public Toilet In Pune: Report

The incident reportedly happened in a public toilet near the Pune railway station. (Representational)

A man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in a public toilet in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said today.

The incident took place in a public toilet near the Pune railway station, an official said.

According to the police, the matter came to light, when the girl's uncle saw the accused entering the public toilet which the girl was using and raised an alarm.

"The accused fled the scene after the girl's uncle raised an alarm. The family approached the police and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered," the official said.

The accused is a middle-aged man, who is homeless and lives in the area, the official said.



