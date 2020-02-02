8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Relative's Driver In UP

The child was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. (Representational)

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative's driver in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, the police said today. The 26-year-old accused has been arrested.

"On Saturday evening, a relative had to come to meet the girl's family. The girl was playing behind her house when she was raped by the driver, who was in an intoxicated state," Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.

"The girl raised an alarm and her family members saw that she was bleeding," he said.

"The accused tried to flee from the spot, but was caught and thrashed by the villagers. She has been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition," Mr Chaturvedi said.