7-Year-Old Goes For Surgery, Greater Noida Doctor Operates On Wrong Eye

The doctor told them that there was a plastic-like object in the boy's eye.

In a case of medical negligence, a seven-year-old boy, who went for surgery on his left eye at a hospital in Greater Noida, had his right eye operated on. The incident took place at the Anand Spectrum Hospital in Sector Gamma 1 on November 12.

According to the boy's father, Nitin Bhati, they had taken him to the hospital as his left eye was watering often. After examination, the doctor, Anand Verma, told them that there was a plastic-like object in his eye - which could be cured by operation.

The operation cost Rs 45,000, officials said.

The doctor conducted the operation on the boy, Yudhisthir, on Tuesday.

Upon reaching home, the boy's mother noticed that the operation was done on the wrong eye. Following this, his parents confronted the doctor, but he and his staff misbehaved with them, the police said.

The family created a ruckus at the hospital and filed a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The boy's father, in his complaint, has demanded the cancellation of the doctor's license and also urged to seal the hospital.

An investigation has begun and proper action will be taken soon, the police said.