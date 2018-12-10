7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In UP's Utraula: Police

In a police complaint, the girl's family has said that 33-year-old Paras took the her to a secluded place to rape her while she was outside playing.

Cities | | Updated: December 10, 2018 16:42 IST
The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable, the police said. (Representational)


Balrampur: 

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Utraula town, police said today.

In a police complaint, the girl's family has said that 33-year-old Paras took the her to a secluded place to rape her while she was outside playing.

The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and the matter is being probed, they added.



