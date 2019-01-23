7-Year-Old Allegedly Raped And Murdered. Accused Hanged Himself, Say Cops

The accused was found him hanging in a forest, he allegedly committed suicide, said the police

Cities | | Updated: January 23, 2019 09:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7-Year-Old Allegedly Raped And Murdered. Accused Hanged Himself, Say Cops

In Maharashtra, 7-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered


Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: 

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"We received a call that a body has been brought to the hospital on Tuesday. The girl was declared dead and rape was suspected," senior police officer, Smartana Patil told news agency ANI. 

The officer said that the accused allegedly committed suicide when police tried to track him.

"During the investigation, it was found that a man had threatened the mother of the victim a day before the incident. When we tried to track the accused, we found him hanging in a forest, he allegedly committed suicide," said Ms Patil. 

And Investigation in the matter is underway.

For more news from Maharashtra, click here.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

7-year-old raped and murderedAccused commits suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nissan NicksSabarimalaSubhas Chandra Bose MuseumNZ vs INDLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHMohammed ShamiAkhilesh YadavPM Narendra ModiTej PratapAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................