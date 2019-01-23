7-Year-Old Allegedly Raped And Murdered. Accused Hanged Himself, Say Cops

In Maharashtra, 7-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"We received a call that a body has been brought to the hospital on Tuesday. The girl was declared dead and rape was suspected," senior police officer, Smartana Patil told news agency ANI.

The officer said that the accused allegedly committed suicide when police tried to track him.

"During the investigation, it was found that a man had threatened the mother of the victim a day before the incident. When we tried to track the accused, we found him hanging in a forest, he allegedly committed suicide," said Ms Patil.

And Investigation in the matter is underway.

