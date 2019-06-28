7 Killed In Agra-Lucknow Expressway Road Accident

Two dozen injured in a road accident (Representational)

Seven persons were killed and two dozen injured in a road accident early on Friday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the police said.

Fifty passengers from different parts of Bihar were headed in a sleeper bus for Rajasthan, when the bus rammed against a sand carrying truck in the Fatehabad area, SHO Parvesh Kumar said.

