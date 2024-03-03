Body Parts Scattered On UP Expressway As Several Vehicles Run Over Woman

Hundreds of cars passed by the body, ran over, and mutilated it before the police came

In a horrific incident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, a woman's body was run over by several cars as it lay on the road.

Disturbing visuals from the scene showed the mutilated body on the road with severed limbs strewn around.

Hundreds of cars passed by the body and some even trampled it before the police were called in.

As soon as the police received the information, they rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

The police have yet to identify the victim. It is not clear how long the body lay on the expressway before the cops came in.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.