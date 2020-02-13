7 Elephant Teeth Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Bengal, 1 Arrested: Cops

The accused was arrested and produced before the court (Representational)

Seven elephant teeth worth around Rs 1.29 crore have been seized from a man travelling on a train in West Bengal, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives of the DRI on Wednesday night arrested a person with the teeth aboard a Varanasi-bound train coming from Guwahati which had halted at New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal, the official said.

The accused person, who hails from Kokrajhar district in Assam, has been arrested and produced before a Siliguri court, which sent him to judicial custody of 14 days, he added.