7 Charged For Harassing Dalit Woman, Attacking Her Family In UP: Cops

Cops filed a case against the accused after a protest staged by activists of the Bhim Army. (File photo)

A case has been registered against seven people in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly harassing a 19-year-old Dalit woman and beating up her family members, police said on Thursday.

Ravi, Papan, Monu, Virpal, Goldie, Rajat and Chota were charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Singh said.

According to the woman's complaint, she had gone to fetch water from Ahmadpur village under the Thana Bhawan police station on August 2, when she was allegedly harassed by Ravi, Papan and Monu.

Subsequently, the trio, along with Virpal, Goldie, Rajat and Chota, went to the woman's house and allegedly attacked her family, the CO said.

Following a protest staged by the local activists of the Bhim Army, the police registered a case against the seven accused on Wednesday.

