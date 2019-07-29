7 Boys Drown In Flooded Pit In Bihar, 2 Others Critical

he incident took place a village in Bihar's Chhapra. (Representational)

Seven boys drowned in a water-filled pit and two others are in a critical condition after being rescued in Bihar's Chhapra, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place a village in Chhapra. Two children, who were cutting wood nearby, saw the boys drowning in a pit dug for extracting mud. They ran towards the village to inform residents, police said.

Locals fished out the bodies. The two rescued boys were rushed to a hospital.

The boys have been were identified as Satyam Nat (10); 9-year-old Raja Nat ; Teeman Nat, 8; Arjun Nat (10), 8-year-old Suraj Nat; Bittu Nat (10) and Chandan Nat (10).

