68-Year-Old Haryana Man Jailed For Trying To Rape Class 5 Student

The class 5 student was going to school when Ram Kumar kidnapped and tried to rape her

A special court for heinous crimes against women in Haryana's Hisar has sentenced a 68-year-old man to five years in prison for attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl last year. The crime took place on August 7, 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Pankaj has sentenced Ram Kumar and also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on him.

In case of default, Ram Kumar would have to further undergo an imprisonment of one month.

According to the complaint lodged by the father of the 10-year-old on August 7, 2017, the girl, a student of class 5, was going to school when Ram Kumar picked her up and took her behind an idol, where he tried to rape her.

Two people passing from the area rescued the girl after they heard her screaming.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's father, Ram Kumar was charged with attempt to rape. Charges under relevant provisions of the law, including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were filed.

