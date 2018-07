The police van was carrying some undertrials. (Representational)

A 64-year-old man was killed and his wife seriously injured today when a police van carrying some undertrials collided with their two-wheeler on the city outskirts, police said.

They were being brought back to the city after attending court proceedings at nearby Avanashi, they said.

The man died on the spot, police said, adding, the woman is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.