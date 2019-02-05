61-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Stalking, Molesting Woman In Thane

The man had allegedly been stalking the woman since 4 months. (Representational)

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in Thane for allegedly molesting and stalking a woman, police said today.

The woman, a domestic help, told police that the accused had been stalking her since four months and she had to quit her job because of that.

In one instance, the man allegedly walked up to her on the road and touched her inappropriately. She then hit him with a tiffin box and tried to catch him. He ran away but was finally caught by some people on the road and handed over to the police.

The woman also reached the police station and filed a complaint against him.