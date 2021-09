6-Month-Old Girl Dies After Father Throws Her On Ground: Rajasthan Police

The incident took place late on Tuesday night. (Representational)

A six-month-old girl was killed after her father allegedly threw her away in a fit of rage during a spat with his wife in a village in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night in Arniya village that falls under Atru police station.

The girl's body was handed over to her family after postmortem Wednesday and a case of murder was lodged against her father, Pawan Sahariya, who had been detained for interrogation on Tuesday, they said.

However, during the initial investigation on Wednesday, it was found that the girl fell from her mother's arms during the fight between the couple, senior police official (DSP) Sheojiram Jat said.

Earlier this week, Sahariya's wife left his home and went to her father's place in Nahargarh after a fight while their two-year-old son and six-months-old daughter, Arushi, were living with the father, Mr Jat said.

The woman went back on Tuesday evening to get the children when another fight erupted between the couple.

Sahariya grabbed Arushi from her mother's arms and threw her on the floor, the officer said, adding the minor sustained fatal injury on her head and died on the spot.

The case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against Sahariya on the complaint received from his wife.

Following completion of formalities of his arrest Thursday, he would be produced before court on Friday, senior police official Ramkishan Godara said.