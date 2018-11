Search operations have been launched to trace the missing people. (Representational)

Six friends, out on a picnic with their classmates, were feared drowned off Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, police said.

The men, all aged between 20 to 22 years, were caught in strong undercurrents, which pulled them well into the sea, police said. Four of them were rescued by community guards while the others were missing and feared to have drowned. One of them was an ITI student.

