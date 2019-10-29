6 Including Infant Killed As 2 Cars Collide In Madhya Pradesh

Both the cars were badly damaged in the collision. (Representational)

Six people, including an infant, were killed and as many others injured when two cars collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 6 am as the driver of one of the speeding cars lost control over the wheels.

As a result, it hit another four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, a police officer said, adding that both the cars were badly damaged in the collision.

Six occupants from the two cars were killed, he said.

The dead included a four-month-old boy, a 35-year-old woman and four men, police said.

