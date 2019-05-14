57-Year-Old Murder Accused Missing For 16 Years Arrested In Mumbai

We got a tip-off that Kamlesh Jain would arrive at Borivali station on Monday: Cops (Representational)

A murder accused who was missing for almost 16 years was arrested from Borivali railway station in Mumbai by Palghar police, an official said today.

Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of the Palghar Crime Branch.

"A total of 14 people, including Jain, were made accused in the murder case registered at Nalasopara police station at the time. While 10 were arrested, one was killed in an encounter with Mumbai police and three, including Jain, were missing," he said.

"We got a tip-off that Jain was to arrive at Borivali railway station on Monday. We kept watch and arrested him," he said.

