50 Detonators Seized In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 4 Detained

The police are investigating where the men got the detonators from. (Representational)

Four people have been detained after a large number of detonators used for triggering improvised explosive device (IED) blasts were seized today in Chhattisgarh's poll-bound Dantewada district, the police said.

The consignment of 50 detonators packed in two bags, possibly for use by Maoists, was recovered from four people travelling from Hyderabad to Katekalyan in a bus in the poll, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told news agency PTI.

"Those detained belong to Gudse, a hyper-sensitive village about 400 kilometres from Raipur. We are investigation where they got the detonators and for whom it was intended," he added.

The bypoll for Dantewada assembly seat, necessitated by the death of MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April this year, will be held on September 23.

