50 Cows Tied, Crammed Into Few Rooms In Maharashtra, Rescued

A probe is on to know if the accused planned to slaughter the cows, said police. (Representational)

Police have rescued 50 cows that were found tied and crammed into a few rooms at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, and arrested one person on the charge of smuggling these animals, an official said on Sunday.

The police rescued the cows on Saturday after conducting a raid at the premises located at an isolated place in Raye village of Bhiwandi tehsil, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the Bhiwandi taluka police raided the premises and rescued the cows which were tied and crammed into a few rooms. A big team of local police as well as personnel of the State Reserve Police took part in the operation," the official said.

The police arrested one person for allegedly smuggling the cows and holding them captive, inspector Jitendra Thakur said.

A probe is on to know if the accused planned to slaughter the cows, he said.

