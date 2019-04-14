5-Year-Old Rescued From 100-Feet Borewell In Mathura After 8 Hours

Praveen, from Agaryala village in Shergarh, was trying to pluck fruits from a mulberry tree located near the well on Saturday evening when he fell into it.

Cities | | Updated: April 14, 2019 08:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5-Year-Old Rescued From 100-Feet Borewell In Mathura After 8 Hours

Officials try to rescue the five-year-old boy from a borewell in Mathura.


Mathura: 

A 5-year-old boy who fell into a 110-feet deep borewell in Mathura was rescued today after eight hours of operations.

Praveen, from Agaryala village in Shergarh, was trying to pluck fruits from a mulberry tree located near the well on Saturday evening when he fell.

Sher Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mathura said: "The child is perfectly fine, he is not facing any problems but as a precaution, we have given him some necessary medicines. He will stay admitted for the night and will be released tomorrow."

Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commander NDRF said, "It took us hours to rescue the child, and the army also helped us in the rescue operations."

District administration official said that as soon as the news of the incident was received, local authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the child.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BorewellRescue operationsMathura

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lok Sabha Election DatesElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................