5-Year-Old Falls Into Borewell In Mathura, Rescue Operation Underway

The incident took place at Agaryala Village in Chhata Tehsil in Mathura district (Representational)

Rescue operation were underway to save a 5-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a 100-feet deep borewell while he was attempting to pluck fruits from a tree near it.

The incident took place at Agaryala Village in Chhata Tehsil in Mathura district on Saturday afternoon.

District administration official said that as soon as the news of the incident was received, local authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the child.

While a team of doctors provided oxygen supply to the distressed child struck in the borewell a team of NDRF from Ghaziabad has been dispatched to the accident spot.

"As soon as we received information at about 3.30 pm we rushed to the spot. The doctor's team also arrived and they are providing oxygen to the child struck in borewell. Meanwhile, an NDRF team has left from Ghaziabad and rescue operation is underway by the local authorities," said Ram Dutt, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chhata.

"The incident took place while he was trying to pluck fruits from a ''sahtoot'' (mulberry) tree located nearby the borewell," he added.

