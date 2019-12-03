5-year-Old Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Building In Indore, Cops Suspect Rape

According to Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema, the girl was sleeping under the bridge with her parents who are beggars.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after it was identified by the girl's parents: Cops

Indore:

A five-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her parents under a bridge in Mhow and later went missing, was found dead in an abandoned building on Monday.

According to Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema, the girl was sleeping under the bridge with her parents who are beggars. She was found missing the next morning.

After a complaint was filed by her parents, the police reached the spot and started search operation for the girl.

Hours later, the girl's body was found in a building.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after it was identified by the girl's parents.

"It is suspected to be a case of abduction and rape. We will clear that after receiving the reports of post-mortem," Mr Nema said.

Prima facie, the girl was found strangled to death by the unknown accused.

A case has been registered against the accused and five teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the accused and arrest him.

