5-Year-Old Girl Feared Trapped After Slab Falls In Maharashtra's Palghar

The fourth floor slab of the building in Kopri locality collapsed on the third floor

A slab of a building collapsed in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district late Tuesday night and rescue officials believe a five-year-old girl may be trapped under the debris.

The fourth floor slab of the building in Kopri locality collapsed on the third floor, trapping the girl, an

official said.

Local fire brigade personnel and police have rushed to the site for rescue operations, and further details were awaited from there, he added.

Eighty families residing in the building have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, the official said.



