5-Year-Old Beaten To Death, Didn't Get Answer Right During Homework: Cops

The boy's mother and her live-in partner initially gave wrong information about child's death. (File)

A 5-year-old boy died of injuries after he was beaten up and thrashed by his mother's live-in partner over homework, police said.

DCP South West Devender Arya told ANI that the accused and the child's mother gave wrong information about the death of the child. The accused reportedly told the doctors that the child fell in the washroom while bathing. The incident was reported in North West Delhi's Kapashera.

"According to the autopsy report, the child suffered multiple injuries including, one on the head which was the cause of the death," he said.

Mr Arya also said that that the boy died on January 12 due to his injuries. After the investigation, the accused had confessed to his crime adding that the boy's mother too was involved.

The accused told police that he asked the boy a few questions while helping him with his homework but when he didn't answer, he got agitated and smashed his head twice against the wall. After this, the child was unconscious and he fell on the ground. The accused then rushed him to a nearby hospital.

"My ex-wife was living with a live-in partner along with my child since November 8, 2018. I received a call that my son fell in the bathroom and got him admitted in a hospital. But when I reached the hospital, I saw my son lying on the ventilator. Now, the post-mortem report has revealed that he was brutally beaten," the woman's ex-husband said.

The boy's mother and her live-in partner have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120(B) criminal conspiracy.