A five-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a leopard in a village adjoining Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve and she was dragged into the forest, an official said.This was the 20th victim of the leopard in three years, he said.According to Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) Director Sanatan, the leopard attacked the girl in the courtyard of her house in Thakurpur village last evening and dragged her into the forest. Her mother was in the kitchen at the time of the incident, he said, adding the leopard has become a terror for the residents of the area.The girl's body has not been found yet and a search operation is on, the official said.