5 Women Electrocuted While Sowing Paddy In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate to probe the incident. He also announced Rs 13 lakh for the women's families.

Cities | | Updated: July 30, 2019 03:12 IST
A committee has been constituted to probe the incident. (Representational)


Gorakhpur: 

Five women were electrocuted on Monday when they came in contact with a high tension while sowing paddy in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, the police said..

The women have been identified as Laxmi (17); Radhika (18); Soni (18); Vandani (18) and Subhawati.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate to probe the incident. He also announced Rs 13 lakh for the women's families.

A statement issued by the UP government said that a committee has been constituted to probe the incident



