5 Women Electrocuted While Sowing Paddy In UP

A committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

Five women were electrocuted on Monday when they came in contact with a high tension while sowing paddy in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, the police said..

The women have been identified as Laxmi (17); Radhika (18); Soni (18); Vandani (18) and Subhawati.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate to probe the incident. He also announced Rs 13 lakh for the women's families.

A statement issued by the UP government said that a committee has been constituted to probe the incident

