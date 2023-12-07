5 Killed After Cab Carrying Tourists Fall From Mountain Highway In J&K

Those injured were admitted to the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre (Representational)

A cab taking a group of tourists from Leh to Srinagar fell from a mountain highway on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring three, officials said.

The tourists were from Kerala, they said and added that the accident took place on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The car's driver, who was among those killed in the accident, lost control of the vehicle at a turn near the Zojila Pass due to slippery road in the snow-covered area, the officials said. Those injured were admitted to the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre, they said and added that one of them has been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment.

While two bodies were retrieved soon after the accident, rescue teams had to search the snow-covered area for several hours to locate the other three bodies, the officials said.

The victims have been identified as Sudesh, Anil, Rahul, Vignesh, all from Pallakad area of Kerala, and their driver Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of Ganderbal, they said.

