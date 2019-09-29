5 Killed, 3 Injured After Truck, Tempo Collide In Nashik: Cops

The truck driver applied brakes as he saw a herd of cattle crossing road, said police. (Representational)

Five people were killed and three others injured in an accident involving a truck and a tempo in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Sunday. The mishap took place near Sinnar on Nashik-Punehighway on Saturday evening when some locals were taking their cattle for grazing, an official at Sinnar police station said.

The speeding truck's driver applied sudden brakes as he saw a herd of cattle crossing the road, hitting a person who died on spot, the police official said.

Meanwhile, as the truck stopped suddenly, a tempo moving behind collided with it from the rear side, killing two passengers each from both the vehicles, he said.

Three persons travelling in the tempo were also injured and admitted to a local hospital, he added.

