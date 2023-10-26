5 Injured After School Van Overturns In UP, Students Say Driver Was Using Phone

One of the students was seriously injured, said police. (Representational)

Five children were injured on Thursday when their school van overturned here after its driver, who was apparently using his mobile phone while driving, lost control of the vehicle.

The accident took place in Pali Khurd village when the students of classes V to VIII were on their way to the school. The van driver had lost control of the vehicle after it hit a roadside barrier on a raised portion built on the road along a canal, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satya Pal Singh said.

There were about 12 children travelling in the van. Five of them were injured and admitted to the Community Health Centre and private hospital for treatment, police said.

One of the students, who was seriously injured, has been referred to the district hospital, they said.

The children travelling in the van said the driver was using the mobile phone while driving due to which he lost control of the vehicle. The driver left the van and ran away.

The villagers working in the nearby fields pulled out the children and rushed them for medical aid, the SP added.

