5 Girls Drown In Pond In Maharashtra: Police

The tragic incident took place near Bhokardan, a local police official said.

Five girls, aged 5-7 years, drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The tragic incident took place at Talegaon Wadi near Bhokardan, a local police official said.

The girls who died were identified as Ashubi Latif Pathan (6), Nabia Nawaz Pathan (6), Alfiya Gaus Khan Pathan (7), Saniya Aslam Pathan (6) and Shabu Aslam Pathan (5).

"A group of six girls had gone to the pond to wash clothes. The five girls who entered the water got stuck in the silt and drowned by the time passersby could come to their rescue. The girls were declared dead on arrival at Phulambri primary health centre in Aurangabad," the official said.