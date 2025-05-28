Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended To June 3, Check Details

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education Department has extended the registration deadline for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 to June 3. The decision comes after several students and parents faced technical difficulties accessing the admission portal in the initial days.

The registration process, which began on May 21, encountered a website crash due to heavy traffic, with over 15 lakh users trying to access the platform simultaneously. In response, authorities resolved the issue and resumed the process on May 26, giving candidates additional time to apply.

Students seeking admission to Class 11 under the Science, Commerce, or Arts streams can now register through the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in. This year marks the first time the Maharashtra government has launched a centralised online platform to streamline FYJC admissions across the state.

The new system is aimed at simplifying seat allocation and ensuring transparency in the selection process. Students will be able to secure admission to 9,281 junior colleges.

FYJC Admission 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply

Go to the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Click on the FYJC Admission Registration link on the homepage.

Fill in the required registration details.

Log in using your credentials to access the application form.

Complete the form, pay the application fee, and submit.

Download and print a copy of the filled form for future use.

The Maharashtra Education Department has advised students to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.