"Wasn't Even MP During Pak Visit": Gaurav Gogoi On Himanta Sarma's Charge

Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is facing BJP allegations about aiding Pakistan, today said the allegations are just BJP propaganda ahead of the assembly election in Assam.

"Propaganda is the bread and butter of the BJP. They always indulge in character assassination... We are used to this. We expect this from the BJP," Mr Gogoi told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"Even today, their IT Cell and cadres have insulted the widows of Pahalgam in Haryana, especially Himanshi Narhwal. They have not even spared the daughter of the foreign secretary," he said.

Mr Gogoi explained that the time period the BJP are citing was about 14 to 15 years ago, around 2022 when his wife "was working on an international project with an NGO in Pakistan".

"In 2013, when I was not even an MP, I visited Pakistan for the first and the last time," he said.

Arguing that the BJP was working with purely a political motivation, Mr Gogoi pointed out that over the last 11 or 12 years, the Central and state governments have been silent.

"Now with 10 months left for the next election, they have taken this issue for political mileage... We are hopeful that the people of Assam can see through this attempt to cast aspersion on my character," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Mr Gogoi spent 15 days in Pakistan when his wife was working there and some of his actions may have indirectly aided the Pakistan Army.