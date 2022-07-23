5 Dead, 1 Injured After 'Kanwar' Devotees Hit By Truck In UP's Hathras

Kanwar devotees were hit by a truck around 2:15 am this morning in UP's Hathras, police said.

Five people died and one seriously injured after seven devotees of the Kanwar Yatra were hit by a truck around 2:15 am this morning in UP's Hathras, police said.

Giving details about the said incident, Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police in Agra Zone said "5 persons died, 1 has been seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were hit by a truck around 2:15 am today, at Sadabad Police Station in Hathras. One other person has been moderately injured. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars."

The police said that the matter is under investigation and the guilty will not be spared.

The educational institutions in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, including all schools and other institutions will remain closed on July 25 and July 26 on account of the Kanwar Yatra taking place in Sawan (Shrawan), reported news agency ANI.

The officials have said that on both days the educational institutions will not be open as pilgrims will be out on the streets.

Schools in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and UP's Meerut have also been closed due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Haridwar schools will remain closed till July 26, 2022 and Meerut schools will be closed till July 27, 2022, officials told news agency ANI.

The schools have been shut so that students don't face any difficulty as Kanwar devotees pass through the areas.

Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage which is conducted annually in Hardiwar and Gaumukh. It didn't happen the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed due to it.



